Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full transcript of our online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's College Baseball Scores

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 6:54 pm < a min read
Share
EAST

Chestnut Hill 3, Bloomfield 1

SOUTH

Asbury at Berea, ppd.

Boston College at U Conn, ppd.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Christian at Pikeville, 2, ccd.

Advertisement

Crown 3, Maine-Farmington 2

Cumberland (Tenn.) at Martin Methodist, ccd.

Indiana Southeast at Campbellsville, ccd.

Keuka 5, Thomas (Maine) 3

Otterbein at Maryville (Tenn.), ccd.

MIDWEST

Avila at Tabor, 2, ccd.

Bethel (Ind.) at Judson, 2, ccd.

Cincinnati-Clermont 7, Mount Vernon Nazarene 1

Evangel 3, Benedictine (Kan.) 1

Harris-Stowe at Central Methodist, 2, ppd.

Indiana South Bend at Huntingdon, ppd.

Indiana Tech at Goshen, ppd.

Milligan 10, Shawnee St. 9

Peru St. 5-4, Bethany (Kan.) 0-2

Sterling at Central Christian, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Central Baptist 7, Crowley’s Ridge 6

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., ccd.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's College Baseball Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Women's History STEM event at Smithsonian

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.