Tuesday's College Baseball Scores

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2017
SOUTH

Augusta 10, Saginaw Valley 7, 7 innings

Ball St. 4, Boston College 1

Boston College 6, Toledo 5

Cincinnati-Clermont at Asbury, ccd., rain

Culver-Stockton at Midway, ccd.

FIU 12, Miami 1

Florida St. 5, UCF 2

Georgetown (Ky.) at Union (Ky.), ccd.

Georgia Tech at Kennesaw St., ccd.

Hampden-Sydney 14, Ferrum 11

Kentucky 15, Wright St. 1

Liberty 8, Duke 4

Louisiana-Lafayette at Tulane, ccd.

Louisville at E. Kentucky, ppd.

Martin Methodist at Freed-Hardeman, ccd., rain

Milligan 11, Fisher 3

Missouri Baptist at Campbellsville, ccd.

Morehead St. vs. Youngstown St. , susp., rain

NC A&T 6, Charlotte 5

North Carolina 8, VCU 2

Radford 9, George Mason 4

Randolph-Macon 13, St. Mary’s (Md.) 1

Tennessee at ETSU, ppd.

UNC-Pembroke 11, Chowan 10

Virginia 7, George Washington 1

Virginia Tech 8, Niagara 3

W. Kentucky 3, Belmont 2

MIDWEST

Clarke 4-5, Mayville St. 0-6

