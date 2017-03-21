Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Johns Hopkins 6, Vassar 3
Mercy 3, LeMoyne 1
Muskingum 11, Bethany (W.Va.) 6
Point Park 7, Chatham 0
St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 13, Yeshiva 1
UConn 7, Cent. Connecticut 5
West Chester 10, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Wis.-Stevens Point 13, Worcester St. 2
Wis.-Whitewater 3, Clarkson 1
Asbury at Alice Lloyd, ppd.
Belmont at Vanderbilt, ppd.
Boston College 10, Northeastern 7
Brescia 5, Cumberland (Tenn.) 4
Campbellsville 10, Midway 5
Catawba 7, Barton 3
E. Kentucky 10, N. Kentucky 8
Freed-Hardeman 4-6, Coll. of the Ozarks 2-1
Georgetown (Ky.) 11, Cincinnati Christian 3
Indiana-Southeast 7, Lindsey Wilson 4
Lane at Bethel (Tenn.), ccd.
Lipscomb at Middle Tennessee, ppd.
Montevallo 20, Miles 5
S. Arkansas 15, Christian Brothers 11
Transylvania 5, Hanover 4
Virginia 3, Towson 2
Bellevue 9, Doane 2
Columbia (Mo.) 3, Culver-Stockton 2
Goshen 3, Spring Arbor 0
Hamilton 8, Elmhurst 7
Hannibal-LaGrange at William Penn, ccd.
Hope 12, Thomas (Maine) 0
Huntington (Ind.) 6, Mount Vernon Nazarene 0
Mount Mercy 6, MidAm Nazarene 1
Mount Mercy vs. St. Ambrose, ccd.
NW Missouri St. 11, Nebraska-Kearney 1
Northwestern (Ohio) 24, Ohio State-Lima 2, 7 innings
Pikeville 9, Ohio Christian 1
St. Xavier 5, Davenport 4
Tiffin 6, Hillsdale 3
St. Gregory’s 4, Randall 1
UTSA 18, Houston Baptist 6
Lewis-Clark St. 17, NW Nazarene 14
St. Katherine at Westmont, ppd.