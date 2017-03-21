Sports Listen

Sports News

Tuesday's College Baseball Scores

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 8:56 pm < a min read
EAST

Johns Hopkins 6, Vassar 3

Mercy 3, LeMoyne 1

Muskingum 11, Bethany (W.Va.) 6

Point Park 7, Chatham 0

St. Joseph’s (N.Y.) 13, Yeshiva 1

UConn 7, Cent. Connecticut 5

West Chester 10, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Wis.-Stevens Point 13, Worcester St. 2

Wis.-Whitewater 3, Clarkson 1

SOUTH

Asbury at Alice Lloyd, ppd.

Belmont at Vanderbilt, ppd.

Boston College 10, Northeastern 7

Brescia 5, Cumberland (Tenn.) 4

Campbellsville 10, Midway 5

Catawba 7, Barton 3

E. Kentucky 10, N. Kentucky 8

Freed-Hardeman 4-6, Coll. of the Ozarks 2-1

Georgetown (Ky.) 11, Cincinnati Christian 3

Indiana-Southeast 7, Lindsey Wilson 4

Lane at Bethel (Tenn.), ccd.

Lipscomb at Middle Tennessee, ppd.

Montevallo 20, Miles 5

S. Arkansas 15, Christian Brothers 11

Transylvania 5, Hanover 4

Virginia 3, Towson 2

MIDWEST

Bellevue 9, Doane 2

Columbia (Mo.) 3, Culver-Stockton 2

Goshen 3, Spring Arbor 0

Hamilton 8, Elmhurst 7

Hannibal-LaGrange at William Penn, ccd.

Hope 12, Thomas (Maine) 0

Huntington (Ind.) 6, Mount Vernon Nazarene 0

Mount Mercy 6, MidAm Nazarene 1

Mount Mercy vs. St. Ambrose, ccd.

NW Missouri St. 11, Nebraska-Kearney 1

Northwestern (Ohio) 24, Ohio State-Lima 2, 7 innings

Pikeville 9, Ohio Christian 1

St. Xavier 5, Davenport 4

Tiffin 6, Hillsdale 3

SOUTHWEST

St. Gregory’s 4, Randall 1

UTSA 18, Houston Baptist 6

FAR WEST

Lewis-Clark St. 17, NW Nazarene 14

St. Katherine at Westmont, ppd.

