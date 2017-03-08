Sports Listen

Tuesday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 1:38 am < a min read
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Coast Conference
First Round

Clemson 75, NC State 61

Pittsburgh 61, Georgia Tech 59

Wake Forest 92, Boston College 78

Big Sky Conference
First Round

Portland St. 80, N. Arizona 67

Sacramento St. 91, Idaho St. 76

S. Utah 108, Montana St. 105, 3OT

Horizon League
Championship

N. Kentucky 59, Milwaukee 53

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
First Round

Bethune-Cookman 69, Delaware St. 62

SC State 82, Florida A&M 78, OT

Northeast Conference
Championship

Mount St. Mary’s 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 61

Southwestern Athletic Conference
First Round

Alcorn St. 63, MVSU 60

Grambling St. 81, Prairie View 77

Southern U. 69, Jackson St. 63

Texas Southern 87, Alabama St. 72

Summit League
Championship

S. Dakota St. 79, Omaha 77

West Coast Conference
Championship

Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56

