Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|030
|020
|40x—9
|11
|0
Blair, Cabrera (5), Krol (6), Ramirez (7), Morris (8), and Recker, Morales; Eickhoff, Benoit (6), Garcia (7), Gomez (8), Rodriguez (9), and Moore, Holaday. W_Eickhoff 1-1. L_Blair 0-1. HRs_Stassi.
___
|Detroit
|001
|042
|000—7
|14
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|010—1
|7
|0
Boyd, Ryan (6), Bell (8), Saupold (9), and Avila, Gonzalez; Conley, Urena (4), Kinley (6), Tazawa (7), Ziegler (8), Marte (9), and Realmuto, Nola. W_Boyd 1-1. L_Conley 0-2. HRs_Upton; den Dekker.
Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
___
|New York Mets
|002
|000
|000—2
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|0
deGrom, Reed (5), Burns (6), Blevins (7), Smoker (8), Taylor (9), and Plawecki, Nido; McCullers, Valdez (4), Harris (5), Feliz (6), Rodgers (8), and McCann, Gattis. W_deGrom 1-0. L_McCullers 1-1. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Cespedes; McCann.
___
|New York Yankees
|120
|002
|001—6
|10
|2
|Tampa Bay (ss)
|010
|063
|00x—10
|9
|2
Severino, Niese (4), Barbato (5), Enns (5), Holder (6), Gurka (8), and Sanchez; Odorizzi, Walters (4), Tolleson (5), Schultz (6), Pruitt (8), Moreno (9), and Maile, Sucre. W_Tolleson 1-0. L_Barbato 0-1. HRs_Sanchez, Torres; Weeks Jr., Varona.
___
|Tampa Bay (ss)
|210
|202
|200—9
|19
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|012
|011—6
|13
|1
Snell, Wagner (3), Faria (4), Yarbrough (5), Hu (7), Wood (9), and Casali; Miley, Britton (4), O’Day (5), Wilson (6), Bleier (8), and Pena, Perez. W_Snell 2-1. L_Miley 1-2. HRs_Rickard, Janish, Dickerson.
___
|Toronto
|110
|000
|101—4
|7
|1
|Boston
|002
|100
|02x—5
|9
|0
Biagini, Lawrence (3), Bolsinger (4), Dermody (6), Beliveau (7), Barnes (8), and Saltalamacchia, Ohlman; Pomeranz, Kelly (3), Barnes (4), Scott (5), Ramirez (6), Beeks (7), Cordier (8), Haviland (9), and Leon, Butler. W_Cordier 1-0. L_Barnes 0-1. Sv_Haviland. HRs_Upton Jr., Ohlman;
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|110
|021—5
|6
|2
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|000
|600
|00x—6
|9
|1
Adleman, Mitchell (4), Iglesias (5), Coleman (6), Stephenson (7), and Barnhart, Hudson; Hill, Avilan (4), Jansen (5), Geltz (5), Younginer (6), Fields (8), Font (8), Roibal (9), Hynes (9), and Grandal, Sawyer. W_Avilan 2-1. L_Adleman 1-2. Sv_Hynes. HRs_Grandal.
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|004—4
|12
|0
|Oakland
|000
|030
|000—3
|5
|0
Gray, Vasto (4), Hoffman (10), Dunn (12), Estevez (13), Carasiti (5), and Garneau, Bemboom; Manaea, Castro (4), Madson (5), Doolittle (6), Axford (7), Coulombe (8), Finnegan (9), and Phegley, Maxwell. W_Estevez 1-0. L_Coulombe 0-2. Sv_Carasiti. HRs_Bemboom;
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|011
|200—4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|024
|02x—8
|14
|1
Shoemaker, Middleton (5), Morin (6), Parker (7), Wright (8), and Perez, Sanchez; Kennedy, Sanchez (4), Moylan (5), Alexander (6), Alburquerque (7), Stout (8), Withrow (9), and Pena, Morin. W_Alexander 2-0. L_Morin 0-1. HRs_Perez; O’Brien.
___
|Milwaukee
|020
|210
|002—7
|13
|0
|Chicago Cubs
|114
|000
|001—7
|9
|2
Davies, Suter (4), Knebel (6), Oliver (7), Blazek (8), Cravy (9), and Garcia, Houle; Anderson, Montgomery (4), Pena (7), Johnson (8), Rosario (9), and Contreras, Caratini. HRs_Thames; Bryant, Contreras, Dominguez.
___
|San Francisco
|510
|000
|000—6
|13
|1
|Cleveland
|020
|100
|200—5
|15
|1
Suarez, Crick (3), Sitton (6), Coonrod (7), Kontos (8), Law (9), and Brown, Federowicz; Tomlin, Martin (4), Frias (5), Logan (6), Narveson (7), Whitehouse (9), and Kratz, Mejia. W_Suarez 1-1. L_Tomlin 0-1. Sv_Law. HRs_Parker, Ruggiano;
___
|Chicago White Sox
|001
|002
|300—6
|11
|0
|Seattle
|403
|000
|00x—7
|12
|1
Giolito, Beck (1), Purke (3), Burdi (5), Bummer (6), Kahnle (7), Guaipe (8), and Smith, Gonzalez; Paxton, Altavilla (5), Vincent (6), Overton (7), Pazos (9), and Zunino, Gosewisch. W_Paxton 1-0. L_Giolito 2-1. Sv_Pazos. HRs_Cabrera, Sanchez; Smith.
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|1
|Arizona
|027
|000
|03x—12
|17
|0
Gonzalez, Claiborne (3), Barnette (4), Scheppers (5), Jeffress (6), Leclerc (7), McCain (8), and Trevino, Cantwell; Corbin, Marshall (6), Matusz (6), De la Rosa (7), Hoover (8), Koch (9), and Iannetta, Thole. W_Corbin 2-1. L_Gonzalez 0-2. HRs_Vargas, Iannetta, Owings.
___