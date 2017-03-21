Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|20x—3
|9
|0
Foltynewicz, O’Flaherty (1), Roe (2), Chapman (3), Boyer (3), and Flowers; Gonzalez, Albers (5), Romero (6), Kelley (7), Solis (8), Martin (9), and Wieters. W_Kelley 1-0. L_Roe 0-2. Sv_Martin. HRs_Flowers;
___
|Houston
|001
|100
|000—2
|6
|1
|Miami
|000
|010
|000—1
|7
|0
Fiers, Hoyt (5), Riefenhauser (6), Feliz (7), Peacock (7), and McCann, Centeno; Chen, Ziegler (10), Ramos (11), Barraclough (12), Marte (13), and Cabrera, Paulino. W_Fiers 1-0. L_Chen 0-2. Sv_Peacock. HRs_Gurriel, Fisher;
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|026—9
|15
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|050—5
|8
|0
Thompson, Morgan (4), Asher (7), Mariot (9), and Holaday, Knapp; Gibson, Rogers (6), Chargois (8), Reed (8), Boshers (9), Fernandez (9), and Castro, Rodriguez. W_Asher 1-1. L_Boshers 0-1. HRs_Altherr, Galvis; Adrianza, Harrison.
___
|Tampa Bay
|012
|000
|010—4
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|200
|100
|011—5
|9
|2
Cobb, Ramirez (6), Schultz (7), and Casali, McKenry; Kuhl, Schugel (9), Lindblom (11), and Cervelli, Stallings. W_Lindblom 3-0. L_Schultz 0-1. HRs_Souza Jr., Leonard; Jaso, Stallings.
___
|Toronto
|000
|400
|010—5
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|000—2
|7
|1
Sanchez, Beliveau (4), Leone (5), Girodo (6), Harrell (8), and Saltalamacchia; Jimenez, Verrett (5), Yacabonis (7), O’Day (8), Hart (9), and Joseph, Perez. W_Sanchez 1-0. L_Jimenez 0-3. Sv_Harrell. HRs_Davis.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|000
|531—9
|10
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|000—1
|8
|2
Ramirez, Valdez (6), Ege (7), Miller (8), O’Grady (9), and Perez, Sanchez; Reed, Mitchell (6), Chacin (7), Cingrani (8), Coleman (9), and Barnhart, Brantly. W_Valdez 3-0. L_Mitchell 0-1. HRs_Young Jr.; Raburn.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|041
|000—5
|8
|0
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|000
|110
|020—4
|10
|1
Garza, Oliver (4), Feliz (10), Marinez (11), Webb (12), Barnes (13), Jungmann (14), and Pina, Houle; Ryu, Avilan (5), Fields (5), Hatcher (6), Stripling (7), Johnson (9), and Barnes, Wilson. W_Oliver 2-0. L_Avilan 2-2. Sv_Jungmann. HRs_Pina; Turner.
___
|San Diego
|000
|010
|110—3
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|31x—5
|6
|0
Cahill, Stammen (6), Quackenbush (10), Zimmerman (10), Torres (11), and Sanchez, Torrens; Bumgarner, Blach (3), Kontos (6), Gearrin (7), Roth (8), Law (9), and Hundley, Garcia. W_Gearrin 1-0. L_Quackenbush 0-2. HRs_Hundley (2), Marrero.
___
|Kansas City
|010
|010
|000—2
|5
|1
|Arizona
|010
|030
|00x—4
|8
|1
Vargas, Alexander (5), Soria (6), Caramo (7), Moylan (8), and Butera, Pena; Ray, Rodney (9), and Mathis, Jones. W_Ray 3-0. L_Alexander 2-1. HRs_Soler, O’Brien; Herrmann.
___