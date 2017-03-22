Sports Listen

Sports News

Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 12:11 am 2 min read
Atlanta 000 100 000—1 4 0
Washington 010 000 20x—3 9 0

Foltynewicz, O’Flaherty (1), Roe (2), Chapman (3), Boyer (3), and Flowers; Gonzalez, Albers (5), Romero (6), Kelley (7), Solis (8), Martin (9), and Wieters. W_Kelley 1-0. L_Roe 0-2. Sv_Martin. HRs_Flowers;

___

Houston 001 100 000—2 6 1
Miami 000 010 000—1 7 0

Fiers, Hoyt (5), Riefenhauser (6), Feliz (7), Peacock (7), and McCann, Centeno; Chen, Ziegler (10), Ramos (11), Barraclough (12), Marte (13), and Cabrera, Paulino. W_Fiers 1-0. L_Chen 0-2. Sv_Peacock. HRs_Gurriel, Fisher;

___

Philadelphia 000 010 026—9 15 0
Minnesota 000 000 050—5 8 0

Thompson, Morgan (4), Asher (7), Mariot (9), and Holaday, Knapp; Gibson, Rogers (6), Chargois (8), Reed (8), Boshers (9), Fernandez (9), and Castro, Rodriguez. W_Asher 1-1. L_Boshers 0-1. HRs_Altherr, Galvis; Adrianza, Harrison.

___

Tampa Bay 012 000 010—4 8 0
Pittsburgh 200 100 011—5 9 2

Cobb, Ramirez (6), Schultz (7), and Casali, McKenry; Kuhl, Schugel (9), Lindblom (11), and Cervelli, Stallings. W_Lindblom 3-0. L_Schultz 0-1. HRs_Souza Jr., Leonard; Jaso, Stallings.

___

Toronto 000 400 010—5 8 0
Baltimore 000 200 000—2 7 1

Sanchez, Beliveau (4), Leone (5), Girodo (6), Harrell (8), and Saltalamacchia; Jimenez, Verrett (5), Yacabonis (7), O’Day (8), Hart (9), and Joseph, Perez. W_Sanchez 1-0. L_Jimenez 0-3. Sv_Harrell. HRs_Davis.

___

Los Angeles Angels 000 000 531—9 10 1
Cincinnati 000 100 000—1 8 2

Ramirez, Valdez (6), Ege (7), Miller (8), O’Grady (9), and Perez, Sanchez; Reed, Mitchell (6), Chacin (7), Cingrani (8), Coleman (9), and Barnhart, Brantly. W_Valdez 3-0. L_Mitchell 0-1. HRs_Young Jr.; Raburn.

___

Milwaukee 000 041 000—5 8 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 000 110 020—4 10 1

Garza, Oliver (4), Feliz (10), Marinez (11), Webb (12), Barnes (13), Jungmann (14), and Pina, Houle; Ryu, Avilan (5), Fields (5), Hatcher (6), Stripling (7), Johnson (9), and Barnes, Wilson. W_Oliver 2-0. L_Avilan 2-2. Sv_Jungmann. HRs_Pina; Turner.

___

San Diego 000 010 110—3 9 0
San Francisco 010 000 31x—5 6 0

Cahill, Stammen (6), Quackenbush (10), Zimmerman (10), Torres (11), and Sanchez, Torrens; Bumgarner, Blach (3), Kontos (6), Gearrin (7), Roth (8), Law (9), and Hundley, Garcia. W_Gearrin 1-0. L_Quackenbush 0-2. Sv_Law. HRs_Hundley (2), Marrero.

___

Kansas City 010 010 000—2 5 1
Arizona 010 030 00x—4 8 1

Vargas, Alexander (5), Soria (6), Caramo (7), Moylan (8), and Butera, Pena; Ray, Rodney (9), Hoover (10), Chafin (12), and Mathis, Jones. W_Ray 3-0. L_Alexander 2-1. Sv_Chafin. HRs_Soler, O’Brien; Herrmann.

___

Boston 002 000 101—4 13 1
New York Yankees 000 002 000—2 4 0

Sale, Kelly (7), Barnes (8), Scott (9), and Leon, Procyshen; Mitchell, Chapman (5), Layne (6), Cessa (7), Niese (9), and Sanchez, Romine. W_Sale 2-0. L_Cessa 0-1. Sv_Scott. HRs_Miller; Holliday.

___

Chicago White Sox 200 000 001—3 8 0
Texas 000 000 013—4 7 2

Shields, Purke (7), Swarzak (8), Covey (9), Fry (9), Cooper (9), and Soto, Pena; Hamels, Scheppers (5), Jeffress (7), Gardewine (8), Barnette (8), and Chirinos, Lerud. W_Barnette 1-0. L_Covey 1-2. HRs_Davidson;

___

Tuesday's Major League Linescore
