Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
Dominican Republic 000 002 002—4 3 1
Baltimore 002 000 012—5 8 1

Deduno, Rodney (2), Betances (3), Romero (3), Colome (4), Familia (5), Robles (6), Neris (7), Abad (7), Rodriguez (8), Hernandez (8), and Castillo, Rosario; Gausman, Verrett (4), Brach (6), Stewart (6), Bradley (8), Gunkel (9), and Pena, Perez.

Miami 000 000 200—2 7 2
St. Louis 012 010 14x—9 15 0

Koehler, Cervenka (3), Tazawa (4), Lobstein (5), Garcia (6), Tomshaw (7), and Telis, Cabrera; Wainwright, Broxton (4), Flaherty (5), Harris (7), Poncedeleon (8), Socolovich (9), and Kelly. W_Wainwright 1-0. L_Koehler 1-1. HRs_Wisdom.

Canada 122 000 011—7 13 0
Toronto 000 000 100—1 2 2

Albers, Gagne (3), Chapman (4), Henderson (5), Kellogg (6), Mathieson (7), Fernandez (8), Stilson (9), and Kottaras, Reeves; Happ, House (2), Howell (3), Barnes (4), Borucki (5), Oberholtzer (7), Greene (9), and Saltalamacchia, McGuire. W_Albers 1-0. L_Happ 0-1.

