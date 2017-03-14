Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|030
|020
|40x—9
|11
|0
Blair, Cabrera (5), Krol (6), Ramirez (7), Morris (8), and Recker, Morales; Eickhoff, Benoit (6), Garcia (7), Gomez (8), Rodriguez (9), and Moore, Holaday. W_Eickhoff 1-1. L_Blair 0-1. HRs_Stassi.
___
|Detroit
|001
|042
|000—7
|14
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|010—1
|7
|0
Boyd, Ryan (6), Bell (8), Saupold (9), and Avila, Gonzalez; Conley, Urena (4), Kinley (6), Tazawa (7), Ziegler (8), Marte (9), and Realmuto, Nola. W_Boyd 1-1. L_Conley 0-2. HRs_Upton; den Dekker.
Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line
___
|New York Mets
|002
|000
|000—2
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|0
deGrom, Reed (5), Burns (6), Blevins (7), Smoker (8), Taylor (9), and Plawecki, Nido; McCullers, Valdez (4), Harris (5), Feliz (6), Rodgers (8), and McCann, Gattis. W_deGrom 1-0. L_McCullers 1-1. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Cespedes; McCann.
___
|New York Yankees
|120
|002
|001—6
|10
|2
|Tampa Bay (ss)
|010
|063
|00x—10
|9
|2
Severino, Niese (4), Barbato (5), Enns (5), Holder (6), Gurka (8), and Sanchez; Odorizzi, Walters (4), Tolleson (5), Schultz (6), Pruitt (8), Moreno (9), and Maile, Sucre. W_Tolleson 1-0. L_Barbato 0-1. HRs_Sanchez, Torres; Weeks Jr., Varona.
___
|Tampa Bay (ss)
|210
|202
|200—9
|19
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|012
|011—6
|13
|1
Snell, Wagner (3), Faria (4), Yarbrough (5), Hu (7), Wood (9), and Casali; Miley, Britton (4), O’Day (5), Wilson (6), Bleier (8), and Pena, Perez. W_Snell 2-1. L_Miley 1-2. HRs_Rickard, Janish, Dickerson.
___
|Toronto
|110
|000
|101—4
|7
|1
|Boston
|002
|100
|02x—5
|9
|0
Biagini, Lawrence (3), Bolsinger (4), Dermody (6), Beliveau (7), Barnes (8), and Saltalamacchia, Ohlman; Pomeranz, Kelly (3), Barnes (4), Scott (5), Ramirez (6), Beeks (7), Cordier (8), Haviland (9), and Leon, Butler. W_Cordier 1-0. L_Barnes 0-1. Sv_Haviland. HRs_Upton Jr., Ohlman;
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|011
|200—4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|024
|02x—8
|14
|1
Shoemaker, Middleton (5), Morin (6), Parker (7), Wright (8), and Perez, Sanchez; Kennedy, Sanchez (4), Moylan (5), Alexander (6), Alburquerque (7), Stout (8), Withrow (9), and Pena, Morin. W_Alexander 2-0. L_Morin 0-1. HRs_Perez; O’Brien.
___