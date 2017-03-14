Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHPS Brian Johnson and Henry Owens and RHP Brandon Workman to Pawtucket (IL). Reassigned 3B Rafael Devers, OF Junior Lake and C Jordan Procyshen were reassigned to their minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHPs Nate Smith and Greg Mahle to Salt Lake (PCL) and RHP Eduardo Paredes to Mobile (SL). Reassigned C Jose Briceno and RHP Drew Gagnon to their minor league camp.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed LHP Kevin Chapman off waivers from Houston.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned OF Wuilmer Becerra, RHPs Chris Flexen and Marcos Molina and INF Amed Rosario to their minor league camp. Reassigned RHP Chase Bradford and LHP Adam Wilk to their minor league camp.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Fehlandt Lentini and RHP Matt Larkins.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHPs Matt Kostalos and Mike Adams.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Jake Guilinelli.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Sold the contract of OF Brandon Cummins to the Chicago Cubs.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Sold the contract of INF Leon Byrd to the N.Y. Mets.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Jarvis Jones to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed S Kemal Ishmael. Signed WR-KR Andre Roberts.

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with DE Ryan Davis.

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with K Connor Barth on a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed WR James Wright off waivers from Cincinnati.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed LB Jayrone Elliott.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Bennie Logan to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Datone Jones.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Rex Burkhead.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LS Garrison Sanborn.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Sylvester Williams.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Kevin Rooney to Albany (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Magnus Hellberg to Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Dominik Shine to an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season and a standard contract for 2017-18. Assigned G Cal Heeter to Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Kyle Flemington. Signed D Ryan Lowney.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Tyler Sikura to Iowa (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Vincent Llorca.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Tyler Bishop.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned D Nolan Zajac to Iowa (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Tim Daly to Manitoba (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Wil Trapp to a multiyear contract extension.

PARALYMPICS

USADA — Announced sitting volleyball athlete Roderick Green accepted a nine-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation after testing positive for a prohibited substance from a contaminated supplement.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Bryant Foster cornerbacks coach.

GEORGIA — Announced QB-P Brice Ramsey and DB Reggie Wilkerson will complete their degrees in May and then transfer for their final seasons of eligibility.

ILLINOIS — Fired women’s basketball coach Matt Bollant.

NC STATE — Announced freshman C Omer Yurtseven will enter the NBA draft, but will not hire an agent.

OMAHA — Announced the resignation of men’s hockey coach Dean Blais.

SOUTH FLORIDA — Named Brian Gregory men’s basketball coach.

WOFFORD — Named Mark Line deputy athletic director and Ryan Price assistant athletic director for business and finance.