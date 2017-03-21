Sports Listen

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 10:29 pm 2 min read
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Tim Anderson on a six-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned RHPs Raul Fernandez and Jake Reed to their minor league camp. Granted Ryan Vogelsong his free agency.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned INF Gleyber Torres to Trenton (EL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Robinsoin Chirinos on a one-year contract extension.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Barry Bonds special adviser to the CEO.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed OF Robby Kuzdale.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Taylor Stanton and INF Tommy Mendonca.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed OF Jabari Henry.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Nick Giarraputo. Traded C-1B Jesus Posso to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for LHP Will Mathis.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed LHPs Dennis Neal and Guillaume Blanchette.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF John Schultz to a contract extension.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Sam Agnew-Wieland and LHP Cole Swanson.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G David Nwaba to a multi-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned F Tiago Splitter to Delaware (NBADL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS— Signed FB Derrick Coleman, G Hugh Thornton and FB Soma Vainuku. Signed president Rich McKay to a five-year contract extension through June 2022.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Benny Cunningham to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DE Armonty Bryant.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Kamar Aiken.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Kiko Alonso to a contract extension through 2020.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Adam Thielen to a three-year contract extension.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LB Keenan Robinson.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Tyson Alualu to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Christian Fischer from Tucson (AHL). Assigned F Laurent Dauphin to Tucson.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Garnet Hathaway from Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Ben Street from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned F Julien Nantel to Colorado (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Signed D Adam Ollas Mattsson to an amateur tryout agreement.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed G Charles Williams.

READING ROYALS — Signed D Rob Mann to an amateur tryout agreement.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended FC Dallas D Maynor Figueroa one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for serious foul play that endangered the safety of an opponent during a March 18 match against New England.

United Soccer League

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Re-signed Stefano Bonomo. Signed Ds Andrew Lombard and David Abidor.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS B — Named Kevin Anderson coach.

COLLEGE

LSU — Named Will Wade men’s basketball coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Announced hockey coach Tom Anastos is stepping down. Named Tom Newton interim hockey coach.

Tuesday's Sports Transactions
