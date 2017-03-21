Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with SS Tim Anderson on a six-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned RHPs Raul Fernandez and Jake Reed to their minor league camp. Granted Ryan Vogelsong his free agency.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned INF Gleyber Torres to Trenton (EL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Robinsoin Chirinos on a one-year contract extension.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Barry Bonds special adviser to the CEO.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed OF Robby Kuzdale.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Taylor Stanton and INF Tommy Mendonca.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed OF Jabari Henry.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Nick Giarraputo. Traded C-1B Jesus Posso to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for LHP Will Mathis.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed LHPs Dennis Neal and Guillaume Blanchette.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF John Schultz to a contract extension.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Sam Agnew-Wieland and LHP Cole Swanson.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G David Nwaba to a multi-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned F Tiago Splitter to Delaware (NBADL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS— Signed FB Derrick Coleman, G Hugh Thornton and FB Soma Vainuku. Signed president Rich McKay to a five-year contract extension through June 2022.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Benny Cunningham to a one-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DE Armonty Bryant.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Kamar Aiken.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Kiko Alonso to a contract extension through 2020.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Adam Thielen to a three-year contract extension.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LB Keenan Robinson.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Tyson Alualu to a two-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Christian Fischer from Tucson (AHL). Assigned F Laurent Dauphin to Tucson.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Garnet Hathaway from Stockton (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Ben Street from Grand Rapids (AHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Reassigned F Julien Nantel to Colorado (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Signed D Adam Ollas Mattsson to an amateur tryout agreement.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed G Charles Williams.
READING ROYALS — Signed D Rob Mann to an amateur tryout agreement.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended FC Dallas D Maynor Figueroa one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for serious foul play that endangered the safety of an opponent during a March 18 match against New England.
NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Re-signed Stefano Bonomo. Signed Ds Andrew Lombard and David Abidor.
|National Premier Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS B — Named Kevin Anderson coach.
LSU — Named Will Wade men’s basketball coach.
MICHIGAN STATE — Announced hockey coach Tom Anastos is stepping down. Named Tom Newton interim hockey coach.