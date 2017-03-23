Sports Listen

Turris, Ryan score in shootout as Senators edge Penguins

By master
March 23, 2017
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Kyle Turris and Bobby Ryan scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

Mike Hoffman scored in regulation for the Senators and Mike Condon finished with 34 saves, including two incredible point-blank stops in overtime to keep the game going.

Nick Bonino had the goal in regulation for the Penguins and Matt Murray stopped 29 shots.

After being outplayed for much of the first two periods, the Senators were much better in the third and tied the score 1-1 on the power play at 9:43 as Hoffman beat Murray over the shoulder with a wrist shot just 14 seconds after Matt Cullen was penalized for holding.

Ottawa played the final 45 minutes without defenseman Marc Methot, who left the game with a bloodied and mangled finger on his left hand following a two-handed slash from Sidney Crosby. Crosby didn’t receive a penalty on the play.

Methot grabbed Crosby by the jersey after the whistle and had a few words for the Penguins’ captain before leaving the ice.

After being stopped on a partial break earlier in the period, Bonino opened the scoring at 9:21 of the second on the front half of a double-minor to Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf. Bonino moved in from the point and took a wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle that went bar down and in behind Condon.

Zack Smith had a chance to tie it seconds later when he was sent in alone, but shot wide, narrowly missing his fifth short-handed goal of the season.

The opening period, despite not having any goals, wasn’t without its moments, including a huge windmill save by Murray off a shot by Ryan Dzingel seven minutes in.

Hoffman had another great opportunity for the Senators but his rocket of a shot late in the period rang off the crossbar.

NOTES: Jyrki Jokipakka, Fredrik Claesson, Chris DiDomenico and Mark Stone were scratches for the Senators. … Cameron Gaunce, Tom Sestito, Jake Guentzel, Carl Hagelin, Ron Hainsey and Evgeni Malkin were the scratches for the Penguins. … Ottawa G Craig Anderson will have to wait at least until Saturday to play in his 500th career game. .Penguins F Oskar Sundqvist turned 23-years-old Thursday.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Senators: At Montreal on Saturday night.

