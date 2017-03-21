Turris scores 2, Senators beat Bruins 3-2 to end 4-game skid

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Turris scored twice and Craig Anderson made 33 saves as the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Tuesday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Mike Hoffman had two assists for the Senators, who moved six points ahead of Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division with their first win since March 11.

Tom Pyatt also scored for Ottawa, which never trailed and went up for good on Turris’ goal 4:04 into the third period.

Torey Krug had a goal and an assist, and David Krejci also scored in Boston’s third straight defeat. The Bruins were coming off a 4-2 loss at Toronto on Monday night and never recovered from a flat start back at home Tuesday.

Tuukka Rask made 19 saves for Boston.

The Bruins remained in playoff position, third in the division with nine games to play, but missed out on another chance to widen their lead over the pack of teams pushing for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Both teams were physical all night, with several hits after the whistle and some more pushing and shoving after the final horn. The officials separated the players before the postgame scrum turned into anything more.

After facing just eight shots in the first period, Anderson frustrated the Bruins with 18 saves in the second as the Senators held onto a 2-1 lead after two.

Krug tied it 17 seconds into the third, taking the puck end-to-end and skating through a pair of Senators before beating Anderson for an unassisted power-play goal. The Bruins opened the period with the man advantage after Dion Phaneuf was called for unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of the second following scrums among several players on the ice.

Phaneuf made up for the mistake later in the third with an assist on Turris’ game-winner. Turris tipped a shot by Phaneuf and the puck changed direction again when it hit Boston captain Zdeno Chara on its way to the back of the net.

Pyatt tipped in a shot by Cody Cici to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead 4:09 into the game.

The Bruins tied it at 8:57 on a power-play goal by Krejci, who beat Anderson with a slap shot from the blue line with an assist from Krug.

Turris scored a power-play goal 1:34 into the second period, putting the Senators back up 2-1 with Boston’s Adam McQuaid serving a tripping penalty.

NOTES: The Senators return to Boston on April 6 for the fourth and final meeting of the regular season. … Anderson played his 499th career game. … Senators C Chris Kelly played his first game in Boston since breaking his leg on Nov. 3, 2015, as a member of the Bruins, keeping him out for the rest of last season. … Ottawa RW Mark Stone missed his sixth straight game with a leg injury but has resumed skating and is getting closer to returning, coach Guy Boucher said. … Boston LW Tim Schaller (lower-body injury) missed his sixth consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Senators: Back home Thursday against Pittsburgh, then on the road for five straight.

Bruins: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.