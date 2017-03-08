Sports Listen

Twins 3, Team 2

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 9:51 pm < a min read
United States Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 3 1 1 0 B.Bxton cf 3 0 0 0
Gldhmdt 1b 1 0 0 0 Granite cf 1 0 0 0
A.Jones cf 3 1 1 0 J.Mauer 1b 3 0 0 0
English cf 1 0 1 0 M.Hague 1b 1 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 3 0 1 2 B.Dzier 2b 2 0 0 0
Hrrison 3b 1 0 0 0 N.Grdon 2b 1 1 1 0
E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 2 0 Mi.Sano 3b 3 0 0 0
Michael 2b 1 0 0 0 Adranza 3b 1 0 0 0
B.Posey c 2 0 0 0 M.Kpler rf 1 1 1 0
J.Lcroy ph 2 0 1 0 J.Shuck rf 0 0 0 0
Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 By.Park dh 1 1 0 1
La.Wade rf 1 0 0 0 Grssman lf 2 0 0 0
D.Mrphy dh 4 0 0 0 Paulsen lf 1 0 0 0
McCtchn lf 0 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 2 0 1 1
C.Ylich lf 2 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 1 0 0 0
Crwford ss 2 0 0 0 Polanco ss 2 0 1 1
Bregman ss 2 0 0 0 Santana ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 26 3 4 3
United States 200 000 000—2
Minnesota 020 001 00x—3

E_Arenado (1), Granite (1), Santana (2). DP_United States 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_United States 7, Minnesota 4. 2B_Arenado (1), Gordon (1), Kepler (3). SB_Shuck (1). SF_Park (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
United States
Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miller 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
McGee 0 2 0 0 0 0
Baxendale 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Neshek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robertson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Jones 1 0 0 0 0 3
Rucinski L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Wimmers 1 0 0 0 0 2
Slegers 1 0 0 0 1 0
Minnesota
May 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 2
Rosario 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Vogelsong 1 0 0 0 0 0
Belisle W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pressly H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Breslow S, 1-1 2 2 0 0 0 1

WP_May.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:41. A_5,391

