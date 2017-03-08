Twins 3, Team 2

|United States
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Bxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gldhmdt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Granite cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Mauer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|English cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Hague 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|B.Dzier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrison 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Grdon 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Mi.Sano 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Michael 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Posey c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Lcroy ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Shuck rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|By.Park dh
|1
|1
|0
|1
|La.Wade rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Paulsen lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cstro c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Ylich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santana ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|26
|3
|4
|3
|United States
|200
|000
|000—2
|Minnesota
|020
|001
|00x—3
E_Arenado (1), Granite (1), Santana (2). DP_United States 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_United States 7, Minnesota 4. 2B_Arenado (1), Gordon (1), Kepler (3). SB_Shuck (1). SF_Park (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|United States
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miller
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|McGee
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baxendale
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rucinski L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wimmers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Slegers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|May
|3 2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Rosario
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelsong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Belisle W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Breslow S, 1-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_May.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:41. A_5,391