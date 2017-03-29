Sports Listen

Twins 5, Red Sox 3

March 29, 2017
Minnesota Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Shuck rf 3 0 2 0 Pedroia 2b 3 0 2 0
La.Wade cf 1 0 0 0 D L Grr pr 1 1 0 0
Santana cf 4 1 2 0 Sndoval 3b 3 1 1 1
Paulsen 1b 3 1 1 1 B.Dlbec 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Mrphy c 0 1 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 2 1
By.Park dh 4 1 1 3 M.Mller ss 1 0 0 0
Grssman lf 2 0 0 0 Ramirez dh 3 0 3 1
Corcino lf 2 1 1 0 J.Witte pr 1 0 0 0
M.Hague 3b 3 0 0 0 Sa.Leon c 2 0 1 0
Michael 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Btler c 1 0 0 0
Escobar 2b 3 0 2 0 Quentin lf 4 0 0 0
Gimenez c- 4 0 1 1 N.Lnghi 1b 3 0 0 0
Gnzalez ss 3 0 0 0 R.Court 1b 1 0 0 0
Strgeon rf 4 0 2 0
J.Monge cf 3 0 0 0
Cedrola cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 10 5 Totals 35 3 11 3
Minnesota 200 000 120—5
Boston 101 010 000—3

DP_Minnesota 1, Boston 2. LOB_Minnesota 3, Boston 6. 2B_Ramirez (4). 3B_Paulsen (1). HR_Park (6), Sandoval (5), Bogaerts (1). CS_Shuck (1), Santana (4), Escobar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Santana 4 2-3 9 3 3 0 5
Hildenberger 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Breslow 1 1 0 0 0 0
Belisle W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kintzler H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Busenitz S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Boston
Porcello 4 4 2 2 0 4
Pomeranz L, 0-2 4 5 3 3 2 4
Abad 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:44. A_9,680

