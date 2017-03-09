Sports Listen

UC Davis eliminates Cal Poly, 66-55, in Big West opener

By master
March 9, 2017
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Chima Moneke and Lawrence White combined to grab 27 rebounds and No. 2 seed UC Davis pulled away late to beat Cal Poly 66-55 in the first of four Big West Conference quarterfinal games at Anaheim’s Honda Center Thursday afternoon.

The pair almost matched the total rebounds the Mustangs grabbed (31). Moneke had a career-high 18 rebounds. White grabbed nine. As a team the Aggies pulled down 47 boards.

UC Davis (20-12) will play third-seeded Cal State Fullerton (17-13) in a Friday semifinal.

Brynton Lemar scored half of his 18 points from the free throw line, converting 9 of 10 attempts, with White adding 13 and Moneke 11. The Aggies shot just 21 of 57 from the field, including 5 of 12 from long-range.

Ridge Shipley led Cal Poly (11-20) with 19 points.

The Associated Press

