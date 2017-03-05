UC Santa Barbara ends season, beats Cal Poly 57-44

Sports Listen

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Eric Childress scored 19 points and UC Santa Barbara beat Cal Poly 57-44 on Saturday night in a Big West Conference regular season finale.

UC Santa Barbara (6-22, 4-12 Big West) finished a game back of eighth place in the standings and will miss the conference tournament for the first time since 1998. Cal Poly (11-19, 6-10) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Childress was 6 of 16 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Max Heidegger had 10 points and Alex Hart grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and chipped in four points for the Gauchos.

Donovan Fields scored 10 points to lead Cal Poly. The Mustangs scored a season-low 44 points and shot just 23 of 59 from the floor (39 percent) and made only 8 of 32 (25 percent) from long range.

