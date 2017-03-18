Sports Listen

UCLA Bruins Roster

UCLA Bruins Roster

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2017
Coach: Steve Alford

Pos Ht Wt Yr Hometown
2 Lonzo Ball G 6-6 190 Fr Chino Hills, Calif.
3 Aaron Holiday G 6-1 185 So Chatsworth, Calif.
4 Isaac Wulff G 6-3 175 Fr Laguna Beach, Calif.
5 Armani Dodson G 6-5 190 Fr Fontana, Calif.
10 Isaac Hamilton G 6-5 195 Sr Los Angeles
13 Ike Anigbogu F/C 6-10 250 Fr Corona, Calif.
14 Gyorgy Goloman F 6-11 215 Jr Kormend, Hungary
15 Jerrold Smith G 6-0 165 Sr Los Angeles
20 Bryce Alford G 6-3 185 Sr Albuquerque, N.M.
21 Alec Wulff G 6-3 185 Jr Laguna Beach, Calif.
22 TJ Leaf F 6-10 225 Fr El Cajon, Calif.
34 Ikenna Okwarabizie C 6-9 250 Jr Lagos, Nigeria
40 Thomas Welsh C 7-0 245 Jr Redondo Beach, Calif.
