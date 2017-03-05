UConn beats UCF in AAC semifinal for 106th straight win

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Gabby Williams and Napheesa Collier each scored 16 points as top-ranked UConn beat UCF 78-56 Sunday in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points and Katie Lou Samuelson had 12 for the Huskies (31-0), who extended their NCAA record winning streak to 106 games and will play for their fourth consecutive AAC Tournament championship on Monday night.

The Huskies have never been beaten by a conference opponent in the four-year history of the league.

Zykira Lewis led all scorers with 22 points and Aliyah Gregory added 13 for UCF (20-11), which lost for just the second time in nine games.

Samuelson hit a 3-pointer to open the game and for the 20th time this season, UConn never trailed.

UCF fell behind 8-0 but stayed with the Huskies for the rest of the first quarter and was trailing just 18-14 after 10 minutes.

Gregory and Lewis combined for 19 of the Knights’ first-half points, but UConn led 37-25 at intermission.

The Huskies opened the second half on a 10-2 run to build the lead to 20 and were not threatened after that.

After shooting just 39 percent from the floor in the first half, the Huskies hit 16 of 25 shots (64 percent) in the second half, while holding UCF to 36 percent for the game.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies improved to 27-2 in conference semifinal games, dating back to their days in the Big East. UConn will be trying to win its 22nd conference tournament title. It is 21-5 all-time in conference championship games, including 3-0 since the inception of the American Athletic Conference.

UCF: The Knights’ win over fifth-seeded Tulane on Saturday gave the program its second 20-win season since 1985. It also was the program’s first win in AAC Tournament play.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies will take on either Temple or South Florida for the AAC championship.

UCF: Awaits a possible postseason bid.