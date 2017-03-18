Sports Listen

UConn routs Albany 116-55 to win 108th straight game

By PAT EATON-ROBB
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 1:10 pm < a min read
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Napheesa Collier and Kia Nurse each scored 24 points as top-seeded UConn routed Albany 116-55 on Saturday for the program’s 108th straight win and 25th straight in the NCAA Tournament.

Gabby Williams added 20 points for UConn. She and Collier each pulled down 10 rebounds for the Huskies (33-0), who are going for their fifth consecutive NCAA title. They haven’t lost in the first round since 1993.

Imani Tate had 19 points and Jessica Fequiere scored 16 to lead Albany, which ends the season at 21-12.

The Great Danes, who upset Florida in the opening round of last year’s tournament, were never really in this game

UConn opened each of the first three quarters with 9-0 runs. The Huskies hit 62 percent of their shots and outscored Albany 52-18 in the paint.

