UConn still No. 1 in AP women’s hoops poll; Creighton enters

By DOUG FEINBERG
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 1:01 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — UConn continues its run at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while Creighton is ranked for the first time in 25 years.

The Huskies (31-0), who have been No. 1 for 14 straight weeks, have 106 consecutive victories. They play in the American Athletic Conference Tournament final Monday night.

Creighton entered the poll Monday at No. 23, marking its first appearance in the Top 25 since the final three weeks of the 1992 season. The Bluejays have won 19 of their last 21 games, with both losses coming against No. 17 DePaul. The two teams shared the Big East conference regular-season title.

Baylor, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Maryland follow UConn.

Stanford made one of the biggest moves, climbing four spots to No. 6 after winning the Pac-12 Tournament.

Temple dropped out of the poll.

To see the poll online: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-womens-basketball-poll-week-18

