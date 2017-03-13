UConn top seed in women’s NCAA Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — UConn is the No.1 overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies’ road to a fifth straight national championship will begin at home against 16th seed Albany on Saturday. A rematch from last season’s title game with Syracuse looms in the second round.

UConn potentially wouldn’t have to leave the state of Connecticut until the Final Four in Dallas.

The NCAA switched the national semifinals back to a Friday-Sunday format this season for the first time since 2002.

UConn, which has won a record 11 national championships, is the prohibitive favorite to win again.

Unlike the past few years where it almost seemed a foregone conclusion that UConn would win the title, the Huskies weren’t the favorite coming into the season with big losses to graduation.