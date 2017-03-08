Sports Listen

UEFA charges Arsenal, Bayern Munich for fan incidents

March 8, 2017
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has open disciplinary cases against Arsenal and Bayern Munich after their Champions League match.

UEFA says Arsenal has been charged for a fan running on the field at Emirates Stadium during the team’s 5-1 loss on Tuesday. Arsenal was eliminated 10-2 on aggregate.

Bayern faces sanctions for fans throwing objects.

UEFA’s disciplinary panel will judge the cases on March 23.

UEFA also opened a case against Napoli for a range of fan incidents, including throwing objects, during a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday. Madrid advanced 6-2 on aggregate.


Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

