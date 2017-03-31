Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » UEFA president Ceferin warns…

UEFA president Ceferin warns Serbia over hooligans

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 10:18 am < a min read
Share

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has warned Serbia that its teams could be kicked out of European competitions because of fan riots and racist chants.

Ceferin says “it must be made clear that those people (hooligans) no longer can enter stadiums.”

He says “Serbia is in serious danger of being kicked out of competitions at some point. That would be a catastrophe for Serbian soccer.”

Fan violence in and outside stadiums and racist outbursts have been frequent in Serbia. A Brazilian playing for Partizan Belgrade left the field in tears after persistent racist chants during a game in February.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Last week, two Russian fans were hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed following a friendly soccer match between Red Star Belgrade and Spartak Moscow.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » UEFA president Ceferin warns…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of Capitol progresses in Cannon renewal project

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.