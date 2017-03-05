Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ulis hits 3 at…

Ulis hits 3 at buzzer, Suns beat Celtics in wild finish

By BOB BAUM
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 8:01 pm < a min read
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Tyler Ulis threw in a 3-pointer at the buzzer after a Boston turnover and the Phoenix Suns came away with a wild 109-106 victory over the Celtics on Sunday.

The Suns’ Eric Bledsoe it at 106 with a reverse layup with four seconds to play.

Isaiah Thomas, who scored 35 points but missed a free throw with 11.9 seconds left, took the inbounds pass and the Suns’ Marquese Chriss knocked the ball away. Ulis grabbed it and tossed it up as the buzzer sounded.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Ulis scored a career-best 20 points. Bledsoe had 28 for the Suns, who have won three in a row for the first time this season

Advertisement

The Celtics were without usual starters Al Horford (right elbow sprain) and Avery Bradley (right hamstring strain).

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ulis hits 3 at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.