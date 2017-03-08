Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » UMass holds off Saint…

UMass holds off Saint Joseph’s for A10 first-round win

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 8:27 pm < a min read
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — C.J. Anderson scored 17 points, Zach Lewis added 14 and Massachusetts held off a late rally from St. Joseph’s for a 70-63 victory in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

No. 12 seed UMass (15-17) snapped a three-game skid and plays fifth-seeded St. Bonaventure in a Thursday quarterfinal. No. 13 seed St. Joseph’s (11-20) lost ten of its last 11.

Luwane Pipkins’ 3-pointer stretched the Minutemen’s lead to its largest of the game, 58-39, with about eight minutes left. But the Hawks rallied with a 24-6 run to pull to 66-63 with 14 seconds left. Lewis made a pair of free throws and forced a turnover, and Anderson sealed it with a dunk.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Lewis surpassed 1,000 career points and Pipkins finished with 13.

Advertisement

James Demery scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead St. Joseph’s.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » UMass holds off Saint…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard fights wildfires with helicopters

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.