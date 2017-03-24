Sports Listen

UNC amasses $5.6M in costs for academic scandal from 2015-17

By master
March 24, 2017
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina estimates it has amassed more than $5.6 million in attorneys’ fees and other costs between mid-2015 and January tied to its multi-year academic scandal.

The school released updated figures Friday as it responds to public records requests. The total included an array of related issues, from the ongoing NCAA case that has led to five serious charges against the school to lawsuits filed by former athletes and the cost of dealing with more records requests.

UNC has now amassed at least $16.3 million in costs tied to the academic scandal dating to 2012, including $3.1 million for a 2014 investigation by former U.S. Justice Department official Kenneth Wainstein into irregularities in the academic department at the center of the case.

