Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » UNC Greensboro puts away…

UNC Greensboro puts away The Citadel, reaches SoCon semis

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 2:21 pm < a min read
Share

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — R.J. White scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and top-seeded UNC Greensboro eliminated No. 9 seed The Citadel from the Southern Conference tournament with a 76-67 win on Saturday.

UNC Greensboro (24-8), which has won nine consecutive games, faces the Chattanooga-Wofford winning in the semifinals Sunday.

Marvin Smith finished with 14 points and Francis Alonso added 11 for UNC Greensboro. Alonso hit three 3-pointers, giving him 94 for the season to break the school record. James Dickey pulled down 19 rebounds for the Spartans, a SoCon tourney single-game record.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Zane Najdawi scored 18 points and Matt Frierson added 15 to lead The Citadel (12-21). The Bulldogs hit 14 3-pointers, but made just 37 percent of their shots overall and got to the free throw line just eight times.

Advertisement

The Citadel held a four-point lead at the half and continued to lead 59-58 with 6:54 left. But an Alonso 3-pointer 13 seconds later sparked an 11-1 Spartans run which gave them the lead for good.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » UNC Greensboro puts away…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.