United States 3, Colombia 2, 10 innings

March 10, 2017
Colombia United State
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Solano ss 5 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 5 1 2 0
Rodriguez 1b 4 0 0 0 Jones cf 5 0 2 2
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
Alfaro dh 4 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 1 0 0 0
Solano c 4 0 1 0 Hosmer ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Valdez rf 4 1 1 0 Posey c 4 0 0 0
Contreras rf 0 0 0 0 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0
Sanchez 2b 4 1 1 1 Murphy dh 4 0 0 0
Ramos lf 2 0 1 1 McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0
Polo cf 3 0 0 0 Yelich ph-lf 1 1 1 0
Crawford ss 3 1 1 0
Totals 34 2 5 2 Totals 34 3 6 2
Colombia 000 020 000 0—2
United States 000 002 000 1—3

E_. DP Colombia_2. United States_1. LOB Colombia_5. United States_6. 2B_Valdez, Sanchez, Ramos, Jones, Yelich.

IP H R ER BB SO
Colombia
Quintana 5 2-3 1 1 1 1 4
Cuevas BS,1 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 2
Nappa 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Moscoso L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
United States
Archer 4 0 0 0 0 3
Givens 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 3
Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jones 0 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Neshek 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Clippard W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Cuevas (Stanton). WP_Cuevas.

T_3:25. A_22,580.

