United States 6, Dominican Republic 3

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 2:01 am < a min read
UNITED STATES DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 4 1 0 1 Reyes, J ss 5 0 0 0
Jones, A cf 5 0 0 0 Machado 3b 5 1 1 0
Yelich lf 2 1 1 1 Cano 2b 4 2 2 2
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Cruz rf 3 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 0 Santana 1b 4 0 1 1
McCutchen rf 4 0 1 2 Marte cf 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 Beltre dh 4 0 0 0
Stanton dh 4 2 2 2 Polanco lf 4 0 3 0
Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 Castillo c 3 0 1 0
Villar ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 8 6 Totals 37 3 9 3
United States 002 200 020 —6
Dominican Republic 200 000 100 —3

E_Crawford. DP_United States 1. Dominican Republic 1. LOB_United States 5. Dominican Republic 8. 2B_Yelich, McCutchen, Cano, Castillo, Cruz, Polanco. HR_Stanton, Cano. SB_Hosmer.

IP H R ER BB SO
United States
Duffy W, (1-0) 4 6 2 1 1 1
Neshek 1 1 0 0 0 1
Clippard 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Dyson 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Gregerson S, 2 0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Dominican Republic
Santana L, (0-1) 3 2-3 6 4 4 0 2
Neris 0 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Abad 0 0 0 0 1 0
Rodney 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 2
Colome 1 1 2 2 1 1
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Colome (Hosmer). WP_Duffy.

T_3:40. A_43,002.

