US beats Honduras to win CONCACAF U-20 Championship

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 8:05 pm < a min read
Danny Acosta scored the winning goal in a shootout and the United States beat Honduras tie to win the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The U.S. won the tiebreaker 5-3 after a 0-0 tie. Acosta slotted the penalty kick into the lower left corner to give the U.S. its first CONCACAF title at the U-20 level.

The U.S. converted all of its penalty kicks, with Brooks Lennon, Coy Craft, Emmanuel Sabbi and Luca De La Torre connecting before Acosta. Jorge Alvarez, Douglas Martinez and Foslyn Grant scored for Honduras, and Rembrandt Flores missed.

The U.S. will play in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on May 20-June 11 in South Korea.

