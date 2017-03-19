US calls up Besler, Kljestan to camp before qualifiers

CHICAGO (AP) — Defender Matt Besler and attacker Sacha Kljestan have been called up to the U.S. men’s national training camp ahead of a key set of World Cup qualifiers.

Kljestan replaces the injured Bobby Wood (back) and Besler will bolster the defense. The U.S. opens training camp in San Jose, California, on Monday. The team plays its first qualifier since rehiring Bruce Arena as coach against Honduras in San Jose on Friday. The team then travels to Panama for another game four days later.

Besler played all four matches for the U.S. at the 2014 World Cup.

Kljestan became the second player in Major League Soccer history to record 20 assists in a season in 2016.

The U.S. is 0-2 in the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region.