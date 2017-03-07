Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDCybersecurityFirst 100 DaysJeff NealMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US to open CONCACAF…

US to open CONCACAF Gold Cup against Panama on July 8

By master
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 2:26 pm 1 min read
Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The United States will open the CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 8 at Nashville, Tennessee, against Panama, which beat the Americans on penalty kicks in the 2015 third-place match.

The U.S. plays Martinique on July 12 at Tampa, Florida, and closes group play against Haiti or Nicaragua on July 15 at Cleveland. If the Americans win Group B or finish second, they would advance to a quarterfinal doubleheader on July 19 in Philadelphia. The other quarterfinals are the following day at Glendale, Arizona.

The Philadelphia quarterfinal winners meet July 22 at Arlington, Texas, and the Glendale winners the next day at Pasadena, California. The final is July 26 at Santa Clara, California.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Defending champion Mexico plays El Salvador on July 9 at San Diego and Jamaica, the team it beat in the 2015 final, four days later at Denver. El Tri closes the first round on July 16 against Curacao at San Antonio.

Advertisement

Group A includes Canada, Costa Rica, French Guyana and Honduras, and matches are at Harrison, New Jersey; Houston; and Frisco, Texas. Canada meets French Guyana on July 7 at New Jersey in the tournament opener.

The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football announced the schedule Tuesday. CONCACAF does not hold draws for the Gold Cup.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US to open CONCACAF…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1850: Daniel Webster urges compromise on slavery debate

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson makes the rounds on first day at HUD

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6779 -0.0069 1.39%
L 2020 25.1021 -0.0247 2.42%
L 2030 27.8223 -0.0452 3.47%
L 2040 29.8837 -0.0585 3.99%
L 2050 17.0998 -0.0389 4.47%
G Fund 15.2513 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.5012 0.0043 0.94%
C Fund 32.8805 -0.1070 5.95%
S Fund 42.8320 -0.2707 4.66%
I Fund 25.7624 0.0033 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.