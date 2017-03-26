Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US women's hockey players…

US women’s hockey players hoping for wage dispute resolution

By GREG BEACHAM
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 9:48 pm < a min read
Share

The U.S. women’s hockey team remains hopeful it can resolve its ongoing dispute with USA Hockey in time to participate in the world championships.

The women also might be getting support in their quest for equitable pay from the men who wear the same jersey.

The team met Sunday night to discuss its plan for a meeting with USA Hockey’s board of directors on Monday. The players hope USA Hockey will agree to negotiating terms set out recently in Philadelphia to improve their meager financial compensation.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Athletes’ unions across the continent have voiced their support of the women’s team, urging other players to turn down USA Hockey’s overtures to act as replacement players.

Advertisement

Allan Walsh, a well-connected hockey agent, disclosed Sunday on Twitter that American NHL players are thinking about refusing to play in their own world championships in solidarity if the women’s dispute isn’t resolved.

The women’s tournament begins March 31.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US women's hockey players…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.