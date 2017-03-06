USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 5, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Kansas (27) 28-3 795 1 2. Villanova (2) 28-3 743 2 3. UCLA (2) 28-3 737 2 4. Gonzaga (1) 30-1 674 4 5. Oregon 27-4 655 6 6. North Carolina 26-6 649 5 7. Arizona 27-4 600 8 8. Kentucky 26-5 581 9 9. Louisville 24-7 544 7 10. Baylor 25-6 516 11 11. West Virginia 24-7 462 10 12. Purdue 25-6 391 16 13. Florida 24-7 347 12 14. Duke 23-8 345 14 15. SMU 27-4 303 19 16. Notre Dame 23-8 301 13 17. Florida State 24-7 278 17 18. Cincinnati 27-4 262 20 18. Saint Mary’s 27-3 262 18 20. Butler 23-7 249 15 21. Virginia 21-9 189 23 22. Wichita State 30-4 184 22 23. Wisconsin 23-8 82 21 24. Iowa State 20-10 63 24 25. Middle Tennessee 27-4 30 —

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 25, South Carolina 22, Miami 19, Maryland 13, Minnesota 13, Northwestern 13, Southern Cal 12, Creighton 10, Arkansas 7, Vermont 6, California 5, Michigan 3, Monmouth 2, UNC-Wilmington 2, Virginia Tech 2, Dayton 1, Nevada 1, Vanderbilt 1, Wake Forest 1.