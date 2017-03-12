USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 12, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Villanova (27) 31-3 747 2 2. Gonzaga (1) 32-1 691 4 3. Kansas (2) 28-4 687 1 4. Arizona 30-4 655 7 5. Kentucky 29-5 586 8 6. UCLA 29-4 575 3 7. Duke 27-8 567 14 8. North Carolina 27-7 564 6 9. Oregon 29-5 538 5 10. Louisville 24-8 459 9 11. Baylor 25-7 400 10 12. West Virginia 26-8 390 11 13. Southern Methodist 30-4 362 15 14. Notre Dame 25-9 356 16 15. Purdue 25-7 297 12 16. Cincinnati 29-5 282 t18 17. Florida 24-8 245 13 18. Florida State 25-8 219 17 19. Wichita State 30-4 198 22 20. Iowa State 23-10 185 24 21. Saint Mary’s 28-4 166 t18 22. Wisconsin 25-9 159 23 23. Virginia 22-10 116 21 24. Butler 23-8 104 20 25. Middle Tennessee 30-4 59 25

Others receiving votes: Michigan 56; Minnesota 14; Northwestern 13; Vermont 12; Creighton 11; Oklahoma State 9; Xavier 9; North Carolina-Wilmington 5; California 4; Maryland 4; Southern California 3; Arkansas 1; Dayton 1; South Carolina 1.