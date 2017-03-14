Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » USF hires Gregory to…

USF hires Gregory to rescue struggling basketball program

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 6:55 pm < a min read
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former Dayton and Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory has accepted the challenge of rebuilding South Florida’s struggling basketball program.

Gregory was hired Tuesday as the school’s new coach, inheriting a team that stumbled to a 7-23 record and last-place finish in the American Athletic Conference this season.

The one-time Michigan State assistant replaces interim coach Murry Bartow, who lost 16 of 17 games after taking over for Orlando Antigua, who was fired on Jan. 13. Antigua was 23-55 in two-plus seasons.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Gregory is 248-180 over 13 seasons, including five 20-win seasons and a pair of NCAA tournament appearances in eight years at Dayton. He was 76-86 in five seasons at Georgia Tech from 2011-16,

Advertisement

USF athletic director Mark Harlan called Gregory a “tireless recruiter” and “skilled tactician” who cares about “players and graduating them.”

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » USF hires Gregory to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard survival training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.