USF hires Gregory to rescue struggling basketball program

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former Dayton and Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory has accepted the challenge of rebuilding South Florida’s struggling basketball program.

Gregory was hired Tuesday as the school’s new coach, inheriting a team that stumbled to a 7-23 record and last-place finish in the American Athletic Conference this season.

The one-time Michigan State assistant replaces interim coach Murry Bartow, who lost 16 of 17 games after taking over for Orlando Antigua, who was fired on Jan. 13. Antigua was 23-55 in two-plus seasons.

Gregory is 248-180 over 13 seasons, including five 20-win seasons and a pair of NCAA tournament appearances in eight years at Dayton. He was 76-86 in five seasons at Georgia Tech from 2011-16,

USF athletic director Mark Harlan called Gregory a “tireless recruiter” and “skilled tactician” who cares about “players and graduating them.”