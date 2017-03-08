Sports Listen

Valanciunas leads Raptors over Pelicans, 94-87

By BRETT MARTEL
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 11:19 pm 2 min read
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors emerged with a 94-87 victory Wednesday night over a New Orleans Pelicans squad that played without All-Star forward Anthony Davis during the second half.

The Pelicans announced that Davis hurt his left wrist, an injury that appeared to occur when he caught his wrist on the front rim and then crashed to the court during the Pelicans’ final possession of the first half. Davis was fouled by Normal Powell as leaped in an effort to corral an alley-oop pass. Davis, who shoots right-handed, made two free throws after the foul, but never emerged from the locker room after halftime in a game that was close most of the way.

The Pelicans said X-rays did not reveal any broken bones, but that Davis had a contusion and would be re-evaluated daily.

Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.

DeMarcus Cousins had 25 points and 10 rebounds, but the Pelicans fell to 1-6 with Cousins in the lineup.

Davis scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds in 17 minutes before he left.

Valanciunas, by contrast, closed out his nearly 34-minute night by hitting a 17-foot jumper, a cutting layup and a dunk inside the final four minutes as the Raptors opened up their lead from two to 10 points with 43 seconds to go.

DeMar DeRozan scored 14 points for Toronto, including a 16-foot, step-back jumper that made it 92-84 with 1:49 left. Serge Ibaka added 12 points for the Raptors, who’ve won six of their last eight, and Cory Joseph scored 11.

Cousins was the only Pelicans starter to score in double figures. Reserve E’Twaun Moore had 13 points and recently acquired reserve guard Jordan Crawford scored 10.

TIP-INS

Raptors: DeRozan, in his eighth season, needs five points to reach 11,000 in his career. … Forward DeMarre Carroll, who sprained his left ankle Saturday in a loss to Milwaukee, was ruled out before tip-off.

Pelicans: New Orleans is now 2-6 since trading for Cousins at the All-Star break, but one of those victories came while Cousins was suspended one game for his 18th technical foul this season. … Wayne Seldon was in uniform for the first time since signing a 10-day contract earlier Wednesday but did not play.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Atlanta on Friday.

Pelicans: Visit Charlotte on Saturday.

___

An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the Pelicans’ record as 1-5 with Cousins in the lineup.

