Varnado leads Troy past Texas State 59-53 for Sun Belt title

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jordon Varnado had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Troy defeated Texas State 59-53 in the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Sunday at Lakefront Arena.

The sixth-seeded Trojans (22-14) advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003 after winning their third game in three days and fourth in the tournament.

The fourth-seeded Bobcats (20-13) defeated top-seeded UTA 83-62 in the semifinals.

Troy never trailed in the game after pulling even at 9-9, though the score was tied twice in the second half.

Varnado scored 10 straight points for the Trojans as they took control with a 57-50 lead with 14 seconds remaining.

Wesley Person, who was named the Most Outstanding Player in the tournament, scored 16 points and Jeremy Hollimon had 15 for Troy.

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury led Texas State with 19 points, scoring 16 in the second half.