VCU welcomes Rhoades back, he says career ride ‘stops here’

By HANK KURZ Jr.
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 1:21 pm < a min read
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mike Rhoades has returned to Virginia to become the men’s basketball coach at VCU.

The popular former assistant was re-introduced to Rams fans in the Siegel Center, where his work with Shaka Smart endeared him to the Rams’ faithful. A crowd of several hundred people, many on their lunch break, welcomed him Wednesday with a standing ovation and raucous cheers.

Rhoades says this is a dream come true for him and his family, “to be the head coach at VCU, to be standing here representing the Rams. I’m truly humbled.”

Rhoades’ return, announced less than 24 hours after former coach Will Wade resigned to take the same job at LSU, comes after he spent the last three seasons turning around the program at Rice.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org

