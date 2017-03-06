Sports Listen

Vermont beats New Hampshire 74-41 in America East semis

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 9:27 pm < a min read
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Anthony Lamb shot 9 of 14 from the field, made a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and three steals to help Vermont beat New Hampshire 74-41 on Monday night in the American East Tournament.

Payton Henson added 14 points and Dre Wills scored 12 for No. 1 seed Vermont, which has won 20 in a row. The Catamounts will face second-seed Stony Brook or No. 3 seed Albany in the championship game on Saturday.

Vermont (28-5) never trailed and Lamb hit back-to-back 3s to make it 12-4 with 11 minutes left in the half. Lamb hit two more 3-pointers during a 13-2 run that pushed the lead to 19 points before a layup by New Hampshire’s Jaleen Smith made it 37-20 at the break. The Wildcats, who made just 6 of 24 first-half shots, went five-plus minutes without a field goal during that stretch.

Smith scored 13 points and Luke Rosinski added 12 for No. 4 seed New Hampshire (20-12), which had its six-game win streak snapped. The Wildcats set season lows for field-goal percentage (28), 3-point percentage (seven) and made 3s (one).

