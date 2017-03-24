Sports Listen

Nadal advances to start bid for 1st Key Biscayne

By STEVEN WINE
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 7:57 pm < a min read
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — Rafael Nadal won his opening match Friday at the Miami Open, holding every service game to beat Dudi Sela 6-3, 6-4.

Nadal, playing at Key Biscayne for the 13th time, has never won the tournament. He was the runner-up in 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2014.

Making Nadal’s bid easier is the absence of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, both out with elbow injuries.

Elena Vesnina has made a quick exit only five days after winning the biggest title of her career. Seeded 13th, Vesnina lost her opening match Friday to wild card Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Vesnina beat Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Indian Wells final last week.

No. 6 Garbine Muguruza rallied past Christina McHale 0-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

