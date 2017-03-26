Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vettel breaks Ferrari's F1…

Vettel breaks Ferrari’s F1 drought with victory at Aussie GP

By JOHN PYE
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 2:55 am 1 min read
Share

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sebastian Vettel broke Ferrari’s Formula One drought with a victory over Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas on Sunday at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Ferrari hadn’t won an F1 GP since Vettel’s victory in Singapore in 2015, while Mercedes dominated in 2016.

“It’s a long, long way ahead. For now, we’re just over the moon,” four-time world champion Vettel said. “It’s been a hard winter, and an incredible race today. We’re here, we’re here to fight.”

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

With new regulations designed to make the cars faster this season, Vettel proved Ferrari’s extra pace in pre-season testing was genuine.

Advertisement

For the second year running, Hamilton started on pole position at the Albert Park circuit and placed second. Last year, he lost to then Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg, who went on to edge him for the world championship before retiring. This time, four-time world champion Vettel took the lead when Hamilton pitted for new tires early and held on for most of the race.

Mercedes won 19 of the 21 GPs last season, and Red Bull won the other two. Red Bull’s local hope Daniel Ricciardo’s day started badly and kept getting worse as he got a grid penalty, missed the start after a mechanical failure in the warmup, and then retired after 28 laps.

He was among the seven drivers who retired during the race, including 18-year-old Canadian rookie Lance Stroll making his debut for Williams and Haas driver Romain Grosjean, who started sixth in on the grid.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vettel breaks Ferrari's F1…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.