Virginia Statistics

|Player
|G-GS
|Min
|Avg
|FG-FGA
|Pct
|3P-3PA
|Pct
|FT-FTA
|Pct
|Perrantes
|32-32
|1028
|32.1
|135-327
|.413
|63-166
|.380
|68-84
|.810
|Hall
|32-32
|883
|27.6
|98-235
|.417
|32-83
|.386
|50-65
|.769
|Shayok
|32-14
|651
|20.3
|111-249
|.446
|15-50
|.300
|37-48
|.771
|Guy
|32-5
|592
|18.5
|88-197
|.447
|50-99
|.505
|25-35
|.714
|Wilkins
|32-28
|869
|27.2
|90-162
|.556
|4-7
|.571
|40-57
|.702
|Thompson
|31-13
|617
|19.9
|72-159
|.453
|26-71
|.366
|20-31
|.645
|Jerome
|32-4
|434
|13.6
|50-101
|.495
|28-68
|.412
|14-18
|.778
|Reuter
|31-0
|339
|10.9
|50-86
|.581
|0-0
|—
|18-23
|.783
|Diakite
|30-0
|415
|13.8
|46-83
|.554
|3-10
|.300
|17-32
|.531
|Salt
|32-32
|585
|18.3
|47-87
|.540
|0-0
|—
|21-43
|.488
|Bartley
|10-0
|27
|2.7
|4-9
|.444
|1-5
|.200
|0-2
|.000
|Gross Jr.
|11-0
|26
|2.4
|1-12
|.083
|1-8
|.125
|0-1
|.000
|UVA
|32
|797-1717
|.464
|224-570
|.393
|313-442
|.708
|Opponents
|32
|610-1543
|.395
|191-612
|.312
|369-524
|.704
|Player
|Off
|Def
|Tot
|Avg
|PF
|DQ
|A
|TO
|BS
|ST
|Pts
|Avg
|Perrantes
|10
|89
|99
|3.1
|31
|0
|122
|53
|2
|24
|401
|12.5
|Hall
|19
|122
|141
|4.4
|56
|2
|61
|31
|4
|17
|278
|8.7
|Shayok
|12
|65
|77
|2.4
|42
|0
|32
|34
|9
|27
|274
|8.6
|Guy
|5
|48
|53
|1.7
|34
|0
|44
|20
|1
|13
|251
|7.8
|Wilkins
|78
|119
|197
|6.2
|60
|2
|37
|34
|43
|33
|224
|7.0
|Thompson
|5
|43
|48
|1.5
|30
|0
|69
|32
|8
|26
|190
|6.1
|Jerome
|1
|47
|48
|1.5
|54
|1
|49
|28
|2
|15
|142
|4.4
|Reuter
|26
|43
|69
|2.2
|44
|0
|20
|27
|2
|6
|118
|3.8
|Diakite
|24
|50
|74
|2.5
|71
|2
|6
|10
|38
|8
|112
|3.7
|Salt
|50
|76
|126
|3.9
|83
|2
|13
|20
|20
|10
|115
|3.6
|Bartley
|0
|7
|7
|0.7
|5
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|9
|0.9
|Gross Jr.
|3
|2
|5
|0.5
|4
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0.3
|UVA
|282
|772
|1054
|32.9
|520
|9
|456
|305
|130
|181
|2131
|66.6
|Opponents
|246
|699
|945
|29.5
|470
|5
|308
|411
|88
|158
|1780
|55.6