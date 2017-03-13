Sports Listen

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Virginia Statistics

Virginia Statistics

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 11:34 pm < a min read
Player G-GS Min Avg FG-FGA Pct 3P-3PA Pct FT-FTA Pct
Perrantes 32-32 1028 32.1 135-327 .413 63-166 .380 68-84 .810
Hall 32-32 883 27.6 98-235 .417 32-83 .386 50-65 .769
Shayok 32-14 651 20.3 111-249 .446 15-50 .300 37-48 .771
Guy 32-5 592 18.5 88-197 .447 50-99 .505 25-35 .714
Wilkins 32-28 869 27.2 90-162 .556 4-7 .571 40-57 .702
Thompson 31-13 617 19.9 72-159 .453 26-71 .366 20-31 .645
Jerome 32-4 434 13.6 50-101 .495 28-68 .412 14-18 .778
Reuter 31-0 339 10.9 50-86 .581 0-0 18-23 .783
Diakite 30-0 415 13.8 46-83 .554 3-10 .300 17-32 .531
Salt 32-32 585 18.3 47-87 .540 0-0 21-43 .488
Bartley 10-0 27 2.7 4-9 .444 1-5 .200 0-2 .000
Gross Jr. 11-0 26 2.4 1-12 .083 1-8 .125 0-1 .000
UVA 32 797-1717 .464 224-570 .393 313-442 .708
Opponents 32 610-1543 .395 191-612 .312 369-524 .704
Player Off Def Tot Avg PF DQ A TO BS ST Pts Avg
Perrantes 10 89 99 3.1 31 0 122 53 2 24 401 12.5
Hall 19 122 141 4.4 56 2 61 31 4 17 278 8.7
Shayok 12 65 77 2.4 42 0 32 34 9 27 274 8.6
Guy 5 48 53 1.7 34 0 44 20 1 13 251 7.8
Wilkins 78 119 197 6.2 60 2 37 34 43 33 224 7.0
Thompson 5 43 48 1.5 30 0 69 32 8 26 190 6.1
Jerome 1 47 48 1.5 54 1 49 28 2 15 142 4.4
Reuter 26 43 69 2.2 44 0 20 27 2 6 118 3.8
Diakite 24 50 74 2.5 71 2 6 10 38 8 112 3.7
Salt 50 76 126 3.9 83 2 13 20 20 10 115 3.6
Bartley 0 7 7 0.7 5 0 1 5 1 0 9 0.9
Gross Jr. 3 2 5 0.5 4 0 2 4 0 2 3 0.3
UVA 282 772 1054 32.9 520 9 456 305 130 181 2131 66.6
Opponents 246 699 945 29.5 470 5 308 411 88 158 1780 55.6
