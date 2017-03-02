Sports Listen

Voracek’s shootout goal leads Flyers past Panthers

By AARON BRACY
March 2, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Newly acquired Valtteri Filppula scored in regulation and Jakub Voracek and Jordan Weal netted goals in the shootout to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Aaron Ekblad scored for the Panthers, who were trying to tie a franchise record with their sixth straight road victory. Florida has lost four of its past five.

Philadelphia won its second straight game to keep within close range of a playoff berth.

The Flyers entered Thursday four points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference but needing to jump four teams, including Florida.

