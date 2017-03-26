Walker scores 31, Hornets beat struggling Suns 120-106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker had 31 points and nine assists, and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Phoenix Suns their eighth straight loss with a 120-106 victory on Sunday.

Devin Booker, who became the sixth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a loss Saturday night to the Boston Celtics, got off to a slow start but finished with 23 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field. TJ Warren had 21 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Marvin Williams added 21 points and Nic Batum chipped in with 18 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who have won four of their last five games as they try to make a late playoff push.

Walker made 10 of 18 shots from the field and all seven free throws. He became the fourth player in Hornets history to have 50 20-point games in a season.