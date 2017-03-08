Wall, Beal team up for 53, Wizards beat Nuggets 123-113

DENVER (AP) — John Wall scored 30 points, Bradley Beal had 23 and the Washington Wizards beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 123-113 on Wednesday night.

Otto Porter Jr. added 22 points for the Wizards, who have won nine of their last 12 on the road, including their first back-to-back set on the road this season. Washington edged Phoenix 131-127 on Tuesday.

The Nuggets were without three of their starters. Nikola Jokic and Danilo Gallinari were both out because of illness, and Kenneth Faried was sidelined because of a back injury.

Gary Harris had 26 points for the Nuggets. Wilson Chandler added 21 and Mason Plumlee chipped in 19.

Denver was down by 24 points before closing the third quarter on a 16-5 run, pulling to 97-85 going into the final period.