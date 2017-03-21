Sports Listen

Warriors get 28th road win with 112-87 win over Mavs

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
March 21, 2017
DALLAS (AP) — Klay Thompson had 23 points with five 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors earned their 28th road win this season, beating the Dallas Mavericks 112-87 on Tuesday night in a matchup of the Curry brothers.

Stephen Curry, two-time MVP and the older of the brothers, had 17 points and nine assists for the defending NBA champion Warriors.

The Warriors, who have a league-high 57 wins overall this season, are the first team ever with 28 road wins in three consecutive seasons. They have a record 90 wins away from home during that span.

Seth Curry, who was undrafted in 2013 and just this year became a starter with the Mavericks, had 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

