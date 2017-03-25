Warriors win sixth straight, beat Kings 114-100

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry had 27 points, seven rebounds and a season-high 12 assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 114-100 on Friday night.

Draymond Green added a season-best 23 points with eight assists, while Ian Clark scored 10 points to help the Warriors improve to an NBA-best 58-14. Golden State has won six straight since its season-high three-game losing streak.

Both teams struggled offensively most of the game until the Warriors hit stride and pulled away in the second half.

Curry and Klay Thompson — Golden State’s Splash Brothers — went a combined 12 of 32 from the floor. Curry missed six of his first eight shots beyond the arc before making three in the final period.

Buddy Hield scored a career-high 22 points with eight rebounds and seven assists, while Ty Lawson scored 20 for Sacramento. The Kings have lost four straight and are 3-12 since trading leading scorer and rebounder DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans during the All-Star break.

Golden State’s fifth consecutive lopsided win came at the start of a favorable home stretch for coach Steve Kerr’s team. The Warriors increased their lead to 2 ½ games over San Antonio for the best record in the NBA, and play seven of their final 10 regular-season games at Oracle Arena.

Green’s night salvaged a mostly sloppy game by both teams. The Warriors and Kings combined for 34 turnovers and 31 fouls. Golden State also let a 20-point lead in the third quarter get cut to 11 at 99-88 early in the fourth before pulling away for its 14th win in the last 15 games between the teams.

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento’s 21 turnovers were one shy of their season high, set against the Lakers on Dec. 12. … Tyreke Evans, Darren Collison and Anthony Tolliver were given a planned day off.

Warriors: Kerr has 198 career wins as the Warriors coach. … Kevin Durant (knee) will accompany the team on its upcoming trip to San Antonio before being reevaluated by doctors on Wednesday. “He’s doing quite well,” Kerr said. Durant received a thunderous ovation from the Oracle crowd when he was shown on the scoreboard in the third quarter. … Golden State ended the first quarter on a 16-4 run, highlighted by Shaun Livingston’s backcourt steal and behind-the-back bounce pass to Green for a layup.

UP NEXT

Kings: Travel to play the Clippers on Sunday afternoon. Sacramento has lost two of three against Los Angeles this season.

Warriors: Host Memphis on Sunday. Golden State dropped the first two games against the Grizzlies earlier this season before a 122-107 road win on Feb. 10.