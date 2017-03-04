Sports Listen

Washington receiver John Ross breaks NFL combine’s 40 record

March 4, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Washington receiver John Ross III has run the 40-yard dash in a record-setting 4.22 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

Ross completed the feat on his first attempt Saturday, breaking Chris Johnson’s record of 4.24 seconds in 2008.

While Ross was winding down, he appeared to hurt his left leg. The NFL Network reported that Ross wouldn’t do any more drills during the workout because of sore calves.

Ross told the league’s television network he felt good but “got tight at the end.”

One player who was impressed after hearing the time was Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garett, who just shook his head. Garrett is the current favorite to be picked first overall in April’s draft.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

